Crews transport the bodies of fallen Lubbock first responders to Fort Worth

A Lubbock police officer and firefighter who were killed on the job received a hero's welcome over the weekend.

The bodies of Nicholas Reyna and Eric Hill were taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for an autopsy. A car hit them while they working the scene of two crashes during icy conditions Saturday.

Firefighters and police officers lined up to honor the two first responders in Fort Worth.

"We are a family and I think that we would not have to ask others to do the same for us in the city of fort worth," said Chief James Davis, Fort Worth Fire Department.

A vehicle crossed the median killing Reyna and Hill and seriously injuring a second firefighter.

Police have not said whether charges will be filed in the deadly crash.