Crews rescue worker from ditch that collapsed in Dallas

First responders were able to pull a man from a ditch that collapsed Friday afternoon in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded just after 1:15 p.m., to the intersection of Stone Canyon and Meadow roads in the Preston Hollow area.

Responding crews learned that the man was working about 16 feet down, when the walls caved in.

The man freed himself from a pile of dirt, but needed to be lifted from the hole.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, but his condition was not released.