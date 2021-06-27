Crews recover body of drowning victim at Grapevine Lake

article

After a second day of searching, crews were able to recover the body of a man who drowned in Grapevine Lake Saturday afternoon.

Flower Mound and Grapevine fire departments were joined by Texas Game Wardens in the search. Crews conducted wide sonar scans to find the man’s body.

The drowning was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man never resurfaced after going into the water from a pontoon boat.

He reportedly didn’t have a life vest on.

The boat drifted from the area before crews arrived on scene. After hours of searching Saturday, crews were unable to recover the man's body.

They continued the search Sunday, and found the man's body just after 5 p.m. The man's name has not yet been released.