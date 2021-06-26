Crews working to recover body of drowning victim at Lake Grapevine

article

Grapevine Fire Department crews are working to recover the body of a man who drowned in Lake Grapevine Saturday afternoon.

The drowning was reported just after 12:30 p.m., when a man never resurfaced after going into the water from a pontoon boat.

He reportedly didn’t have a life vest on.

The boat drifted from the area before crews arrived on scene.

Advertisement

Flower Mound FD and Texas Game Wardens are assisting with the search. Crews are conducting wide sonar scans to find the man’s body.