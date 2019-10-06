Crews begin removing vehicles from parking garage at Dallas apartments where crane collapsed
DALLAS - Crews have started to remove the Elan City Lights Apartment parking garage that partially collapsed when a crane crashed onto it four months ago.
The workers finished removing the crane from the Old East Dallas building last week.
MORE: Crane expected to be fully removed from Dallas apartments by the end of September
This week they will be photographing each vehicle, then they'll use a crane to lift them out. A flatbed truck will take the vehicles to a secure location, where owners can pick them up, apartment managers said.
The workers plan to move about 10 to 12 vehicles a day. They'll start on the top level and work their way down.
The crane collapsed in June during a severe thunderstorm. It fell onto the apartment building killing a woman and displacing hundreds of people.
Advertisement
Recovery crews are also still working to pack up residents' belongings.