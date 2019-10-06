Crews begin removing vehicles from parking garage at Dallas apartments where crane collapsed

article

Crews have started to remove the Elan City Lights Apartment parking garage that partially collapsed when a crane crashed onto it four months ago.

The workers finished removing the crane from the Old East Dallas building last week.

This week they will be photographing each vehicle, then they'll use a crane to lift them out. A flatbed truck will take the vehicles to a secure location, where owners can pick them up, apartment managers said.

The workers plan to move about 10 to 12 vehicles a day. They'll start on the top level and work their way down.

The crane collapsed in June during a severe thunderstorm. It fell onto the apartment building killing a woman and displacing hundreds of people.

Recovery crews are also still working to pack up residents' belongings.