Crews battling large fire in Johnson County

Ground and air crews are battling another major fire in North Texas.

The Double Back Fire is just west of Godley in Johnson County.

Officials say the fire has burned 11-hundred acres, but they have started to get some containment.

At last update, the fire is said to be 25% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says it has sent aircraft support and voluntary evacuations are in place right now.

Officials say the fire grew quickly, threatening nearly a dozen structures.

"We got the call that it was about a 20-acre fire," said Tom Harlan with the Texas A&M Forest Service. "We got here in about an hour from Mineral Wells and it was up to 300 acres. So it did grow quite quickly, but you add heat, the drought conditions and the high winds that were pushing it along and it helps it grow quickly."

At this time there is no word on what started the fire.