Crews battle three-alarm apartment complex fire in Fort Worth

Crews were working to get control of an apartment complex fire in east Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire, with heavy smoke, was happening at a large apartment complex in the 1700 block of Cherbourg Drive. That’s near Eastchase Parkway and Brentwood Stair Road.

There were no initial reports of injuries or how the fire started.

The Fort Worth Fire Department called for a third alarm just before 5 p.m. for additional manpower due to high winds.