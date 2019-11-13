Crews battle four-alarm warehouse fire near Fair Park

Nearly 100 firefighters battled a large warehouse fire near Fair Park Wednesday night.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says they responded to several 911 calls before 6 p.m. about a large fire at a food distribution warehouse in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street.

The fire quickly grew to four alarms. Firefighters had to pull back after part of the building collapsed.

Authorities say there were only a handful of people at the food distribution warehouse when the fire began. Everyone was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.