Crandall Middle School coaches placed on leave after bear crawl punishment

Three coaches at Crandall Middle School are on administrative leave after some eighth grade students were injured doing exercise as a form of punishment.

Pictures emailed to FOX 4 show blisters on the hands of an eighth grade girl after she and other middle school girls had to do extended bear crawls on the artificial turf at the school's football field.

The discipline was given for things like dress code violations, tardiness and even being disruptive in class.

More than 80 students in the eighth grade girls' athletics program were involved in the punishment.

10 students have filed complaints.

Both Crandall ISD Police and district administrators are conducting separate investigations.

School cameras captured the whole incident, including some of the students expressing discomfort and showing their hands to the adults supervising the exercise as discipline.

A statement from Crandall ISD interim superintendent Dr. AJ Murry says in part, "We are extremely concerned and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the very best way to respond. We want our parents and community to be assured that our staff works hard every day to protect our students in the educational environment. Our students safety and well-being is a top priority, and we deeply regret when any student is injured at school."

The district knows students' hands should not look like this, especially at the hands of coaches and staff.

All three coaches that were present are on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Investigators are looking into each coach's knowledge of what was happening and the level of involvement, plus who did what when some students started to complain.