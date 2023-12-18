Funeral held for former Dallas County DA Craig Watkins

Hundreds of people gathered Monday to say goodbye to former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins.

Watkins died last week at his home at the age of 56.

He was Dallas County’s first Black district attorney, serving from 2007 to 2015.

Monday’s services were held at Concord Church in Dallas.

Watkins’ burial will be Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Park, which is also in Dallas.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.