Expand / Collapse search

Funeral held for former Dallas County DA Craig Watkins

By
Published 
Dallas County
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: Dec. 18, 2023

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for December 18, 2023, including an alleged drunken driver who police say drove 40 miles with a dead pedestrian in his car, a train crash in Aledo, Southwest Airlines gets fined for its 2022 holiday disaster and a record-breaking drone show.

DALLAS - Hundreds of people gathered Monday to say goodbye to former Dallas County District Attorney Craig Watkins.

Watkins died last week at his home at the age of 56.

Featured

Craig Watkins, former Dallas County District Attorney, dead at 56
article

Craig Watkins, former Dallas County District Attorney, dead at 56

Craig Watkins served as Dallas County's district attorney from 2007 to 2015.

He was Dallas County’s first Black district attorney, serving from 2007 to 2015.

Monday’s services were held at Concord Church in Dallas.

Watkins’ burial will be Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Park, which is also in Dallas.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.