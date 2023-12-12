Craig Watkins, former Dallas County District Attorney, dead at 56

Former Dallas County district attorney Craig Watkins has died.

Russell Wilson, a former member of the district attorney's office under Watkins, tells FOX 4 he died at his home on Tuesday morning.

He was 56 years old.

Watkins served as district attorney in Dallas County from 2007 to 2015.

He was the first Black district attorney in Dallas County and the first elected African American district attorney in Texas.

A graduate of Carter High School in Dallas, Watkins attended Prairie View A&M University and received his law degree from the inaugural graduating class of the Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.

In 2014, Watkins ran for re-election and was defeated by former Judge Susan Hawk.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague Craig Watkins. Craig was bright and ambitious and for his life to end so prematurely is a tragedy, however, he leaves behind a powerful legacy," said Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot in a statement. "Craig was perfectly human, and those who knew him are better for it. I am proud to have known him, to have worked with him, and to have been elected to the same office he held. He will be missed."

Wilson said funeral arrangements are in the works and that the Watkins family is asking for the public to respect their privacy at this time.

Watkins leaves behind a wife and three children.