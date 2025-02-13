Galentine's Day crab fried rice recipe from Alice | The Ten
Did you know Feb. 13 is Galentine's Day? To celebrate, here's a delicious 'girl dinner' recipe from Alice Chef Randall Braud to make with your gals.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 shallot, diced
- ½ stick unsalted butter, diced
- 1 tablespoon crab paste
- 2 cups picked lump crab meat
- 2 cups leftover cooked white rice (hot rice is ok in a pinch)
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced
- Crispy shallot, for garnish
- 1 lime wedge
Directions:
1. In a large skillet or wok, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil on medium-high. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until translucent, 2 minutes. Add the butter and crab paste and cook until the butter has melted, then stir in the rice. Cook, stirring, until the rice is coated and the paste has mixed throughout, 3 minutes.
2. Remove the skillet from the heat and add fresh lump crab meat, cilantro, and scallions. Mix using residual heat to warm the crab. Divide between two serving bowls and top with the crispy shallots and lime wedge.