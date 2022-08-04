CPAC 2022: Donald Trump to headline conservative gathering in Dallas

article

Is Donald Trump running for president in 2024?

His speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas this Saturday could give us a hint.

Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and a number of other conservatives are expected to speak during the event.

What is CPAC?

The event's website describes CPAC as the "most influential gathering of conservatives in the world."

CPAC started in 1974, and features dozens of conservative speakers.

CPAC Texas Lineup 2022

Speakers for the event include former president Donald Trump and his former strategist Steve Bannon.

A number of Texas politicians will also make speeches including Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Former vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, controversial Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Fox News' Sean Hannity are also expected to speak.

CPAC Texas Straw Poll 2022

The CPAC straw poll is considered to be a good indication about how conservatives feel about potential presidential candidates.

Donald Trump has won the straw poll every year since 2019.

This year there will be two straw polls, one with and one without Trump.

In addition to Trump, the CPAC main ballot will include Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also made the list.

CPAC Texas Location and Dates

CPAC will be held at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas from Thursday, August 4 to Sunday, August 7.

It is the second consecutive year for the event in Dallas.