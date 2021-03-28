COVID-19 vaccines open to all Texans over the age of 16 starting Monday

article

Starting Monday, all Texans over the age of 16 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state health department is still asking providers to make sure people 80 and older remain a priority.

The agency also reminds 16 and 17-year-olds they can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. That's the vaccine approved for people that age.

RELATED: Texas opening COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on Monday

Check with providers before scheduling an appointment.

Since vaccinations started in December, the CDC said more than 10 million Texans have received at least one vaccination shot.