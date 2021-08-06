Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 vaccines offered at Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair, Tarrant County Back to School Roundup

By and FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - The annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair and Tarrant County Back to School Roundup returned Friday. Along with the school supplies, this year’s events offered quick and easy COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible.

The Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair serves families in Dallas who meet income requirements and registered in advance.

Mayor Eric Johnson kicked off the festivities Friday morning.

"Education is a right and no child should be left without the supplies that they need to grow and to learn," he said. "We need our kids back learning and socializing in the classrooms. We need to help our educators, our students and our families stay safe this year."

COVID-19 vaccines offered at Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said adults and many students can get a shot and with school starting it's even more important this year. Some folks in camouflage will be helping with that at the Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair.

Members of the Texas Army National Guard also helped to distribute vaccines to adults and students over the age of 12. 

Mayor Johnson said with school starting, the shot is even more important.

"We need to end this pandemic, period. So please if by chance you are watching this at home and you are unvaccinated, I hope you will hope in your car and come on down to Fair Park," he said. "We’re going to take all comers, anyone who shows up today and wants a vaccine is going to get one."

The drive-thru portion of the fair runs until 2 p.m. Then it’s a walk-up option from 4 to 6 p.m.

Some vendors return to Tarrant County's Back to School Roundup

It's back to school time in Tarrant County. And there's a one-stop shop for students to pick up supplies and get ready for the upcoming school year. Tarrant County's Back to School Roundup President Chris Zimmer talked about this year's hybrid event with both a drive-thru option and indoor activities and services.

Tarrant County also hosted its 17th annual Back to School Roundup on Friday with a hybrid format, including both indoor activities and a drive-thru option.

The event offered free school supplies, haircuts and physicals to more than 10,000 qualifying students. Vaccines were also available for those over the age of 12.

The drive-thru event runs through 2 p.m. at the Tarrant County College South Campus.