COVID-19 vaccines offered at Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair, Tarrant County Back to School Roundup

The annual Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair and Tarrant County Back to School Roundup returned Friday. Along with the school supplies, this year’s events offered quick and easy COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible.

The Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair serves families in Dallas who meet income requirements and registered in advance.

Mayor Eric Johnson kicked off the festivities Friday morning.

"Education is a right and no child should be left without the supplies that they need to grow and to learn," he said. "We need our kids back learning and socializing in the classrooms. We need to help our educators, our students and our families stay safe this year."

Members of the Texas Army National Guard also helped to distribute vaccines to adults and students over the age of 12.

Mayor Johnson said with school starting, the shot is even more important.

"We need to end this pandemic, period. So please if by chance you are watching this at home and you are unvaccinated, I hope you will hope in your car and come on down to Fair Park," he said. "We’re going to take all comers, anyone who shows up today and wants a vaccine is going to get one."

The drive-thru portion of the fair runs until 2 p.m. Then it’s a walk-up option from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tarrant County also hosted its 17th annual Back to School Roundup on Friday with a hybrid format, including both indoor activities and a drive-thru option.

The event offered free school supplies, haircuts and physicals to more than 10,000 qualifying students. Vaccines were also available for those over the age of 12.

The drive-thru event runs through 2 p.m. at the Tarrant County College South Campus.