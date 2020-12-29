COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Arlington to Tarrant County frontline workers

article

Tarrant County frontline medical workers and first responders are starting to be vaccinated in Arlington.

The city has received its first allotment of 3,000 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, and set up shop in its Esports stadium and expo center to administer them.

A pharmacist who received the vaccine Tuesday said it felt like a step in the right direction.

"We've been waiting for this for a while. I'm sure everyone’s ready to get back to a normal life, so it's been a long time waiting. Like I said, really quick process and it’s exciting that it’s now out," David Hermosillo said.

First responders and healthcare workers from Arlington and 10 other Tarrant County cities were invited to receive the shots.

Garland also started vaccinating its firefighters and other local frontline workers on Tuesday.

Click here to view a map of which Texas organizations have received COVID-19 vaccine doses.