Event held in Garland to get frontline workers vaccinated

Here in North Texas, more frontline healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday morning, the city of Garland began a three-day process to vaccinate their firefighters, all of whom are also trained as emergency medical technicians.

School nurses from Garland ISD, and staff and officers who work at the city jails could also line up.

"I've got a new baby at home, and so for me, the risk of getting COVID far outweighs any risks or concerns about the vaccine," said Justin Dickstein, with the Garland Fire Department.

"I hope it means immunity, safeness, getting to travel again, stopping this COVID, getting back to some semblance of normal," said Barbara Schmitz, who works in Garland ISD.

"I have an elderly mother I take care of. I’m doing it for her, to keep her from getting it," said Gay Wilburn.

Firefighters from the neighboring cities of Rowlett and Sachse were also in line in Garland on Tuesday.

The vaccination is a two-step process. Everyone who got a shot Tuesday will return in 28 days for the second dose.

Click here to view a map of which Texas organizations have received COVID-19 vaccine doses.