COVID-19 vaccine booster research trials happening in North Texas

Federal health officials say FDA approval for a third COVID-19 "booster" dose for the severely immunocompromised is imminent.

There are COVID-19 vaccine studies going on right now in North Texas researching the need for a such a booster shot.

Mary Bailey is one of hundreds of people participating in ongoing trials.

"At 65, I wanted all the help I could get," Bailey said.

Bailey, a retired nurse, says her age puts her at higher risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 and some of her family members are at high risk too.

She and her husband were eager to participate in the initial COVID-19 vaccine trial last September and volunteered again when the time came for trials on booster doses.

"To help boost people getting the shot because it is safe and it does work. And anything we can do to show that it does work, we were willing to do," Bailey said.

Ventavia Research Group is running several vaccine trials in North Texas, including trials on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"As COVID changes and we get variants, the information we’re getting so far on our vaccines protected against the different variants has been great," said Dr. Cynthia Robbins, Ventavia Research Group.

Researchers are still looking at data to determine how long the extra boost of immunity lasts and can’t say yet when a booster would likely be recommended.

Current studies monitor trial participants for two years.

"There just hasn’t been enough time for us to tell exactly what it is. We do see the immunity boosting up afterwards as expected and so in real life that’s going to translate into more protection," Robbins said.

Federal health officials are looking closely at trial data as well, especially for those who are immunocompromised.

"Right at this moment, apart from the immunocompromised - we do not believe others, elderly or non-elderly who are not immunocompromised need a vaccine at this moment," Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAD Director.

