COVID-19 pandemic means changes for Gaylord Texan’s Lone Star Christmas

The Gaylord Texan will celebrate its 17th annual Lone Star Christmas with some changes for safety.

While the annual ICE exhibit isn't happening this year due to international travel restrictions, people will still see fan favorites like ice skating, snow tubing and gingerbread decorating.

The resort also has two new attractions.

One is an indoor walk-through exhibition where a group of up to eight people can see the inside of some of their favorite Christmas movies. The other is an outdoor event featuring 50,000 glowing lanterns.

To enjoy these holiday attractions, people are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

“We didn't want families to miss out on that holiday magic because that's what we all need right now,” said Martha Neibling, Gaylord Texan Resort. “Something about Christmas just gives you some hope and makes you happy.”

The Lone Star Christmas activities at the Gaylord Texan begins Friday and runs through January 3.