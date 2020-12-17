COVID-19 driver’s license, vehicle registration waiver ends in April 2021

article

If your driver’s license or vehicle registration has expired and you haven't renewed, the time to get that done will be up soon.

The governor's office announced the temporary waiver issued due to COVID-19 that allowed people to hold off on renewals will end April 14, 2021.

Vehicles can be re-registered online, by mail on in person with the respective county of the driver – but only after passing a state inspection.

"My team has been working hard to continue offering vehicle registration and title transfer services during the waiver period," said Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector John R. Ames. "We look forward to assisting the residents who were unable to register or title during this period."

Many drivers are also eligible to renew their license online too.

MORE INFO: Texas.gov.