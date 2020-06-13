Court ruling clears the way for Dallas to remove Confederate monument

article

An appeals court ruling will now allow the city of Dallas to remove a Confederate monument from Pioneer Park, next to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

“Our city needs to move forward together. The court’s ruling will help us do so,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Last year, the Dallas Landmark Commission voted to remove the monument, but a lawsuit put that removal on hold.

A local lawyer sued, arguing the removal of the monument violates an amendment to the U.S. Constitution and a Texas code that protects historic sites.

Friday's ruling by the 5th District Court of Appeals dissolved the temporary injunction, and now allows for the removal of the monument.

The monument will be put into storage, but it's not yet known how soon that will happen. It will cost an estimated $480,000 to remove the memorial.

The city had put metal fences and barriers around the monument because of worries that someone may try to deface or damage it, possibly putting themselves in danger.

It's unclear what the future plans are for the monument.

Last year, a monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee sold at auction for $1.4 million after being removed from Lee Park.

Some of that money is expected to be used to remove the Confederate monument from Pioneer Park.

