Couple hurt in Dallas drive-by shooting

A man and a woman were shot as they were walking along a sidewalk in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Someone reportedly drove up alongside them and fired shots. The woman was hit multiple times and the man as grazed by a bullet on his leg.

Both were taken to the hospital. The woman is now in critical condition.

Police said they are still trying to determine who shot them and why. No arrests have been made.