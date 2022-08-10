Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

article

Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo.

The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.

Three cats and two dogs were also found alive in the RV. The Parker County Animal Shelter took custody of the animals.

"At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing," said Sheriff Russ Authier. "We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending the autopsy results."

5 children taken to hospital after dad allegedly leaves them in car without air conditioning

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released information about the couple’s cause of death.

The sheriff’s department would not say if investigators suspect foul play.