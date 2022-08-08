5 children taken to hospital after dad allegedly leaves them in car without air conditioning

A father is under arrest after allegedly leaving his 5 children inside a car without air conditioning in Fort Worth.

Jose Leal, 29, was arrested on 5 counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child and taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

Fort Worth police say they were called to Littlejohn Avenue in Southeast Fort Worth around 8 p.m. on Sunday after someone spotted the children inside the car.

When officers arrived at the scene they say they saw several children either sleeping or passed out in the car that had the engine running, but no air conditioning.

The children, whose ages were 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

No updates have been given on the condition of the children.

Leal is being held on $1,000 bond.