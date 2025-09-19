Cotton Bowl's $140M renovation wraps in time for State Fair Classic

The Brief The Cotton Bowl's $140 million renovation is complete. The project added 14 escalators, more concessions, and a new club level to improve the fan experience. The city still needs a funding plan in place by 2030 to renovate the east side of the stadium.



The $140 million renovation to the Cotton Bowl is now complete, just in time for its two biggest games.

FOX 4 toured the revamped Dallas facility ahead of the State Fair Classic and the University of Texas vs Oklahoma University game.

What's new:

When fans arrive at the Cotton Bowl, they may think it looks shinier than usual, but from the outside it still looks like the same familiar stadium.

That is all by design.

Architect Bryan Trubey wanted to preserve the historic character of the Cotton Bowl, all while delivering a more modern efficiency.

Perhaps the biggest change for the fan experience, instead of huge switchback ramps for fans to climb up and down, there are now 14 escalators.

Trubey says the Cotton Bowl's age gives it an advantage among stadiums.

‘Significantly more exciting’

What they're saying:

"The intensity of the fans in this building is significantly more exciting than most modern venues because of the closeness," Trubey said.

The Cotton Bowl's bleachers, where fans can be close to each other and close to the action, is considered one of the stadium’s assets.

"But the way this new club level is designed, it would also be pretty easy for fans to get used to these padded seats in the AC," Trubey said.

Katie Miles is the lead interior designer.

"We wanted to make sure the building felt connected to the rest of the park," Miles said.

"They feel like they are at the Cotton Bowl, and may feel this is how it should have been built to begin with," said Miles.

"This is the space designed for the writing press here in the endzone for sporting events, but it can also transform into club space for things like concerts," said Miles.

One of the most beautiful additions for every-day fans is the terrace level.

"The Cotton Bowl is special nationally, because there is no other venue with 90,000 seats as close to the field or concert stage," said Miles.

Ryan O'Connor, deputy director with Dallas Parks and Recreation, says the $140 million renovation delivers for fans.

"The goal of the project was fan experience. Escalators, more concessions, more restrooms, improved functionality of the building. I feel like we accomplished that," O’Connor said.

What's next:

The renovations are only to the Cotton Bowl's west side. For the east side, the city needs a funding plan in place by 2030.

The city still needs to decide if that will be through bonds, certificates of obligation, or a partnership.