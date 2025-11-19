Corsicana ISD officer hurt in accidental shooting at elementary school

article

The Brief A Corsicana ISD police officer was injured in an accidental shooting at Bowie Elementary School on Wednesday morning. No students or staff members were present in the room when the discharge occurred, and no one else was hurt. The severity of the officer's injuries is unknown.



A Corsicana Independent School District police officer was injured in an accidental shooting at a school on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Corsicana ISD confirmed it happened around 9:20 a.m. on the Bowie Elementary School campus.

The district said an officer who was authorized to carry a firearm on school property experienced an accidental discharge.

That officer was injured and needed emergency medical care.

No students or staff members were hurt.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"We recognize that, despite the accidental nature of this incident, it has caused understandable concern within our community. While the investigation remains ongoing, we can confirm that no students or campus staff were present in the room with the officer at the time the discharge occurred," Corsicana ISD said in a post on social media.

What we don't know:

The school district didn’t elaborate on what caused the accidental discharge or how serious the officer’s injuries are.

What's next:

Corsicana ISD said it is actively cooperating with a local law enforcement investigation.