Corsicana ISD teacher flown to hospital after ‘disruption in a classroom’

A Corsicana ISD employee was flown to the hospital after being injured at school.

The principal at Collins Intermediate School released a statement saying there was a "disruption in a classroom."

No details were released about who was involved or how badly the employee was hurt.

However, the principal said no other students or staff members were ever in danger.

"The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority, and our thoughts are focused on our colleague during

the recovery process," said Principal Tiffany Boortz.

The community plans to gather to pray for the injured staff member at the school on Friday morning.

Corsicana ISD police are also investigating the incident.

Corsicana is in Navarro County, about 55 miles south of Dallas.