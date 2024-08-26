Corsicana ISD assistant principal recovering at home after student causes severe eye injury

article

The Corsicana ISD administrator who was injured by a student said she is leaning on her faith as she recovers.

Collins Intermediate School Assistant Principal Candra Rogers suffered a severe eye injury during the first week of school and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

She is now home recovering but has not yet returned to work.

"I am leaning heavily into my faith, and I am grateful for all of the support that I have received," Rogers said.

The school district still has not explained what happened, only saying there was a "classroom disruption" during a time when there were fewer than 10 students in the room.

The student responsible was detained and then released into the custody of his parents.

Corsicana ISD said he is now restricted to a specific location and is no longer allowed on campus.

His case has also been referred to the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Probation Department.

"Our focus remains on Mrs. Rogers, her family, and our students and staff at Collins," Corsicana ISD Superintendent Stephanie Howell. "This incident affects our whole district, as well. We want our teachers and staff to feel safe at work, just as we want our students to feel safe in school."

Howell said the district cannot talk about what happened because of privacy rights and an ongoing investigation.

"We are not going to shy away from being open to the public, but we are going to follow the law first," she said.

Rogers has been with Corsicana ISD for about a year.

Her husband is the Corsicana High School head football coach.