Corsicana gas station video shows suspect run over officers

The Brief Corsicana police officers stopped 31-year-old Mayson Mesiap on Sunday for a traffic violation. Security cameras at a gas station captured video of what happened next. Police said the suspect dragged one officer and struck another as he tried to flee. The suspect was arrested after a brief, high-speed police chase and is now facing multiple charges including DWI, evading arrest, and aggravated assault against a public servant.



Shocking video from Corsicana shows a suspected drunken driver running over two police officers in a gas station parking lot.

It happened on Sunday after the first officer pulled 31-year-old Mayson Mesiap over on Beaton Street near 1st Avenue. They parked in the Speedy Mart parking lot.

The officer immediately called for backup "due to the behavior of the suspect."

But as soon as a second officer arrived, police said Mesiap jumped back inside his vehicle as if he were going to flee.

The first officer opened the car door and struggled with the suspect, who then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated toward the second officer.

The second officer managed to jump out of the way before the suspect hit his patrol vehicle.

At that point, the video shows the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, dragging one officer with the car door and striking the other.

Thankfully, Corsicana police said neither officer was seriously injured.

The officers didn’t fire shots at Mesiap because police said there was a second man in the car’s front passenger seat who would have been in the line of fire.

Mesiap drove off, but he didn’t get very far. Police said he was arrested after a brief, high-speed chase and struggle.

He’s now in the Navarro County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and evading arrest.

He could face additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.