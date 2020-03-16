Coronavirus: Temporary Business Closures
article
DALLAS - Several businesses and retailers are closing their doors for now because to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Companies like Urban Outfitters, Nike, Apple, Abercrombie and Fitch and REI plan to close their physical stores and instead encourage customers to shop online.
Most companies said they will still pay their workers.
Closures
- Abercrombie & Fitch - closed indefinitely
- Anthropologie - closed until at least March 28
- Apple - closed until at least March 27
- Lululemon - closed until March 27
- Nike - closed until at least March 27
- REI - closed until at least March 27
- Under Armour - closed through March 28
- Urban Outfitters - closed until at least March 28