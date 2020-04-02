Coronavirus hospital restrictions keep North Texas woman from visiting mother after surgery

A North Texas woman says tighter hospital restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are keeping her from fully knowing what's happening with her mother.

Eboney Myers can't visit her mom, Countess Journet, who went to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Dallas for heart surgery last Friday and suffered complications.

Doctors told her Myers she'd be allowed a brief visit after the surgery. But it never happened as COVID-19 dictated rapidly changing hospital protocol.

"When I talked to the doctor he just told, he said your mother is not progressing,” Myers said. "He was the first person to tell me the truth, he said no, she's not doing good. She's not doing well."

Countess Journet

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Myers says she understands why strict visitation rules are in place. But she said it is especially difficult not knowing if her mother will survive. Her mother is no longer able to communicate with her family by phone.

Advertisement

"We pray alot. A lot of praying and leaning on each other. Just trying to swish through everything we're hearing from the nurses to get what’s really going on,” Myers said.

She has a message to those in similar situations.

"You are not alone. Other families out there, that's why I'm here, that’s why I called in. I know there are other families struggling just like my family is with not being able to advocate for your loved one while they're here in the hospital, so I just wanted to let people know you're not alone."

Baylor’s website indicates it moved to a no visitor policy on Tuesday, March 24. The same notice said there are exceptions to the policy, including for patients undergoing surgery. FOX4 has asked Baylor for further clarification of its latest guidelines, but has not received a response.

RELATED: Track Texas coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map