Task force officers were not wearing body cameras during deadly shooting of murder suspect in Dallas

Central Oak Cliff
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Murder suspect shot and killed by officers in Dallas

Members of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force were trying to apprehend Corey Thomas, who was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for homicide.

DALLAS - Police are continuing to investigate the shooting of a murder suspect in Dallas earlier this week.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service's North Texas Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant to 36-year-old Corey Thomas.

Thomas was wanted for a July 24 murder on Mentor Street in Dallas, as well as deadly conduct in Garland.

Corey Thomas mugshot from May 2020.

The task force, which includes a US Marshal, a Mesquite Police Officer and Dallas police officers Matthew Bacon and Edgar Morales approached Thomas, who was inside a truck at an apartment complex on South Tyler Street in Central Oak Cliff.

Thomas tried to exit his vehicle, but the doors were blocked, according to Dallas Police.

Police say Thomas then pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the officers.

The four members of the task force then pulled out their own weapons and opened fire.

Thomas was hit and later died at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

DPD says that Thomas' gun and truck had both been stolen.

There is body camera video of the incident.

"None of the involved officers were wearing body worn cameras while working as task force officers due to a federal memorandum of understanding that requires an amendment the department is seeking, and is currently under review," Dallas Police said in a release.

The interaction can be heard on surveillance video from the apartment complex.

WARNING THIS VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Murder suspect killed by officers

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting of a murder suspect in Dallas earlier this week. Four members of a US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force opened fire on Corey Thomas, who was wanted for a murder from last month. WARNING: This video contains strong language.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the DPD Special Investigations Unit.

This is the seventh shooting involving a Dallas Police officer in 2023.

Dallas Police scheduled a news conference to discuss the shooting for Wednesday, but it was canceled.

At this time, police have not given a reason for the cancelation.