Murder suspect killed by task force officers in Dallas

Fugitive task force officers shot and killed a murder suspect in Dallas.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex off Tyler Street in Central Oak Cliff.

Members of the North Texas Fugitive Task Force were trying to apprehend Corey Thomas, who was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not release any information about what prompted officers to fatally shoot Thomas.

The law enforcement agency has only said that no officers were hurt during the incident.

The shooting is now under investigation and will be part of a routine internal review.