Coppell ISD parents fight to save elementary school slated for closure

The Brief Coppell ISD is considering closing Town Center Elementary School to help close an $8.5 million budget deficit. Dozens of parents are speaking out, urging the school board to vote no or pause the decision for more study. The final decision will be made at the board meeting on Monday, where a vote will be taken after discussion.



Dozens of parents are speaking against a Coppell ISD proposal to permanently close an elementary school.

The district says it needs to cut costs, and parents say their school is being unfairly targeted.

Parents are asking the board to vote no to close Town Center Elementary School or pause the process until additional studies can be done. Parents are concerned about the timing of the decision, the data being used, and what it means for the future of the district.

What we know:

The cafeteria inside Town Center Elementary School was packed on Wednesday night for a town hall.

Coppell ISD is considering closing the school because of the district’s $8.5 million budget deficit.

One by one, people addressed the board. Most of them carry the same message... "Please say no to closing down Town Center Elementary School."

The recommendation to close the school was made on September 22. Since then, parents, teachers, and community members have united to save the school.

Local perspective:

Tiffany Tai was one of the parents who organized a walk and ride to school Wednesday morning.

"We feel that our voices should be heard for the entire community," said Tai.

One of the metrics the district considered for the closure recommendation was traffic, safety, and accessibility, where Town Center elementary scored the lowest.

"We said, okay, this is my personal way of putting it, we need everybody to see that we are highly walkable, we are a neighborhood school, and we are right in the heart of Coppell, and this is what we are fighting for," said Tai.

Dig deeper:

Other parents tell us they're concerned about the data used to make the recommendation and the $3.5 million renovation just completed at the school, that came from a 2023 bond program.

"It’s a challenging situation, but when we think about the criteria used to make that recommendation, I spoke to the board on Monday, just ensuring that we follow the right process, we’re looking at the right metrics, using the right data. This is a big decision," said Town Center Elementary dad, Tyler Reich.

Last year, the district made the decision to close Pinkerton Elementary School because of declining enrollment and budget concerns.

As a new superintendent takes over the district on October 7, parents argue the board should wait to make the decision because of this transition.

"We would like accountability and transparency to really understand what’s the long-term plan here," said Town Center Elementary mother, Megan Blanton.

What they're saying:

The interim superintendent, Doug Williams, tried to reassure those in the crowd that a decision must be made in order for the district to move forward.

"I appreciate you advocating for your school, I do. I think where the district is. The district has to take everything under consideration. Monday night there will be one final board meeting, where we will see everything from A-Z. There will be great discussion, conversation and then a vote will be taken," said Williams.

What's next:

Monday's board meeting will start at 5:30 P.M.

If the board chooses to close the school, the district could save approximately $1.4 million a year.