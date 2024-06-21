Cooke County teen passenger killed in single-car crash

article

An 18-year-old from Whitesboro has been charged in a Cooke County crash that killed one of her passengers.

Alexia Tracy has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor.

Texas DPS says the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on County Road 317 near FM-922.

Investigators believe Tracy lost control of her Mitsubishi Montero while traveling at a high speed, causing the car to roll over.

18-year-old Brandon McGilvery from Gainesville, one of three passengers in the car at the time, died.

Tracy's charge indicates that she had consumed alcohol, but was not drunk at the time of the crash.

Driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor is considered a Class C misdemeanor.