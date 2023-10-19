Cook Children's opens new campus to help children needing neurological care

The Jane and John Justin Institute for Mind Health at Cook Children's in Fort Worth is now open after more than 3 years in the making.

It's being called a rare resource among children's hospitals across the country.

Rylee Rohrbough is 5 years old. She lives with multiple neurological challenges which affect her development, mobility and eyesight.

"We have full faith that her team here is going to help her reach her full potential. We lean very heavily on her team of doctors," said Rylee's mom Kristen.

Rylee's family and dozens more are celebrated the addition of The Jane and John Justin Institute for Mind Health.

It houses 9 neuroscience specialties under one roof, including psychiatry, psychology, pain management and neurosurgery among them.

"It’s humbling to be here, it’s exciting. We’ve seen it through its development when she’s had her CP team sessions and there’s 5, 6 doctors all coming together and to me on the outside, it looks a little chaotic, but you can tell they have their system down and they’re all evaluating at the same time," said Phillip Rohrbough, a parent of a patient.

"This connection, collaboration and convenience will truly make a difference for our medically complex patients and families that we are so privileged to serve," said Rick Merrill, the President and CEO of the Cook Children's Health Care system.

The colorful, art inspired new institute will eliminate duplication of services and more.

"To that end, we have created a referral team to do that intake, so the most complex cases can be helped to navigate our system quickly and see multiple doctors in a single trip," said Dr. M. Scott Perry, the director of the Jane and John Justin Institute.

For Rylee's family it makes life simpler and creates more time for joyous moments.

All of the art on the walls was created by someone connected to the neuroscience field, including patients, doctors, researchers, children and adults.