Former Cook Children's chaplain sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography

A Fort Worth man, who once served as chaplain at Cook Children's Hospital, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on Thursday for child pornography.

71-year-old Michael Downs pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children after he recorded himself sexually abusing a minor.

Michael Downs (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

Plea papers say an investigation into Downs began in Jan. 2023, when a 17-year-old told her aunt she had been sexually abused by Downs and that he recorded it on an iPad.

When confronted by family, Downs grabbed an iPad and left the home, according to documents.

Witness say they saw him jump into Benbrook Lake. Police believed he was attempting to dispose of the iPad and an iPhone.

Downs' wife turned over several electronic devices to police, who found videos and photos of Downs engaging in sexual contact with the minor. Court documents specify two videos believed to be from 2020 and 2021.

Downs worked for Cook Children's from November 1997 until February 2022.

"We are appalled, shocked and deeply saddened by the heinous crimes committed by Michael Downs," the hospital said in a statement

The hospital says they have not found any evidence that Downs was engaged in any wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior with any patients.

"We strongly encourage anyone who may be concerned that their child suffered sexual abuse by Downs or anyone else to immediately contact law enforcement," Cook Children's said.