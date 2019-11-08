Convicted drug dealer found guilty of murdering 19-year-old in Dallas

article

A 35-year-old man who was found guilty on drug trafficking charges was also convicted of the 2017 Dallas murder of a 19-year-old woman.

A federal jury found Freddie Gilbert guilty of murder resulting from the use of a firearm in during a drug trafficking crime in the death of Jacquisha Isaac.

Gilbert faces up to life in federal prison.

He was also found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox, evidence during the trial proved that Gilbert shot and killed Isaac while she was in the passenger seat of his car.

He then reportedly stashed her body in the trunk, and was later arrested after going faster than 110 mph on I-20.

Authorities pointed to Isaac’s blood found in Gilbert’s vehicle, along with his clothing when he was taken into custody and on the revolver used in the murder.