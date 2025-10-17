Proposal to rename part of historic Fort Worth road sparks controversy

The Brief Fort Worth leaders will vote next week on renaming part of White Settlement Road to Westside Drive. Supporters say the change aligns with new development plans; opponents call it an erasure of history. The road’s name dates to the 1800s, when settlers were first identified by local Native Americans.



A Fort Worth street name that's been the focus of controversy for years could soon be changed.

The city council is expected to vote next week on changing a portion of White Settlement Road. Developers proposed the change, but opponents say it's part of the city's history.

White Settlement Road change proposal

White Settlement Drive

What's on the table:

The major Fort Worth thoroughfare extends as far west as Weatherford.

Come Tuesday, Fort Worth City Council members will consider a developer’s request to re-name a 1-mile stretch of the road to Westside Drive.

A real estate developer with Dallas roots financially backed by Fort Worth’s Robert Bass aims to turn a section west of downtown into a high-end retail and residential destination. The goal is to match the development’s name and the name of the roadway.

‘We don’t want to erase history’

What they're saying:

Jimmy Joe Jenkins is vice president of the River District Neighborhood Alliance, a group opposing the change.

"It was a huge trade route that made our city become what it is now," Jenkins said.

"We believe preserving the history of 170 years is very important," Jenkins continued. "We don’t want to erase history. We want to embrace it."

‘It’s just part of progress’

The other side:

"There’s always passion when we change anything here in the city of Fort Worth. People hold on to what they know, but it’s just part of progress," said councilmember Elizabeth Beck.

"You can look to Clearfork as a great example of when we designated a street name to align with the destination," Beck said.

"I understand that, but then again, those roads are not White Settlement Road," said Jenkins. "Those roads are, as far as my knowledge, do not have 170 years of history as a trade route to Fort Worth."

History of White Settlement

The history behind the White Settlement name dates back to the 1800s.

Local Native Americans, upon noticing new settlers in the area, began referring to it as White Settlement.

More recently, in 2005, despite critics saying the name is racially insensitive, residents voted to keep it as-is.