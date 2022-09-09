Construction, Bad Bunny concert, big games could lead to traffic nightmare in Arlington this weekend

Big events and construction projects could combine for a traffic nightmare this weekend in Arlington.

Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny is bringing his World's Hottest Tour to AT&T Stadium on Friday night, while across the parking lot the Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.

While the events are going on, TxDOT will start its work on the SH-360 and I-30 interchange.

Both directions of SH-360 are expected to be closed from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

That means the construction will still be in place for Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Sunday afternoon's Rangers game.

So if you are headed to Arlington on Friday, expect a long drive home. Cowboys fans should leave early to get to the stadium on time.