Formerly conjoined twin now home from the hospital in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One of the conjoined twins separated at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is home with her family.
Jamie-Lynn Finley was released from the hospital this week.
She and her sister, Amie-Lynn, were born in October.
They were conjoined at the chest but shared a liver.
A team of 25 medical professionals participated in January’s 11-hour separation surgery.
"It was a scary journey because we didn't know what was going to happen," their father James Finley told FOX 4 in January.
The girls are the first set of conjoined twins to be separated at Cook Children’s.
Amie-Lynn is expected to remain in the NICU for a few more weeks.