Formerly conjoined twin now home from the hospital in Fort Worth

One of the conjoined twins separated at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is home with her family.

Jamie-Lynn Finley was released from the hospital this week.

She and her sister, Amie-Lynn, were born in October.

They were conjoined at the chest but shared a liver.

A team of 25 medical professionals participated in January’s 11-hour separation surgery.

"It was a scary journey because we didn't know what was going to happen," their father James Finley told FOX 4 in January.

The girls are the first set of conjoined twins to be separated at Cook Children’s.

Amie-Lynn is expected to remain in the NICU for a few more weeks.