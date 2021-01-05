Confusion surrounds vaccine distributions in Dallas, Tarrant counties

Both Tarrant and Dallas counties are trying to address confusion about who can get a COVID-19 shot.

Even though the vaccines are being allocated by the state, distribution looks different in every county.

People are hearing the vaccine is in their area and they’re seeing others line up for it. But that doesn’t mean anyone can get it, even if you fit a certain category.

There’s a very limited supply. Procedures vary by county, and each county is still figuring it out.

Tarrant County Continues Phase 1B Distribution

There were long lines before daybreak Tuesday at Arlington’s Esports Complex of people wanting to get vaccinated.

The state is continuing Phase 1B vaccine distribution of those 65 and older and others with underlying health issues. But not every county is there yet.

Those that are, like Tarrant County, are working out major kinks.

Too many people without appointments or arriving far too early are contributing to long lines and confusion at the county public health office.

"I’m hopeful that if we make it very clear that you have to have an appointment, that will filter out a lot of folks who’ve been showing up," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

Tarrant County Vaccine Registration Info

Dallas County Still Focusing on Frontline Workers

In Dallas County, county leaders are still figuring out how to clarify public messaging.

The county is still focusing on first responders and frontline workers in the 1A group. It’s not ready for group 1B just yet, although people are asked to register for the vaccine on the county website. It’s leading some to believe they’ll soon be getting a call when it could still be weeks or even months.

"Because when people read this, they say, ‘Oh my God! I’m on the list! I’m going to get the vaccine! But when?’ That is lost in this message," said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Elba Garcia.

Dallas County leaders say they are preparing for Phase 1B distribution as supply ramps up. They are considering mega-sites like the University of North Texas at Dallas, Fair Park or the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

"What we are looking for is a very, very large footprint with large space with a lot of indoor space for observations after they get shots," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

As for when the vaccine will be available for the general population, Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang says it could be several months.

"The expectation is that maybe not until July or October that there’s adequate supply for the general population," Dr. Huang said. "But understating that it is changing daily."

The goal is to have a mega-site open by next week.

Dallas County Vaccine Registration Info