Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Carrollton officer

article

Family and friends will gather Wednesday night to honor the life of a Carrollton police officer.

Officer Steve Nothem died after a crash on President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night.

The Carrollton Police Department said he was assisting another officer during a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing car.

Both Nothem and the 82-year-old driver of that car died.

He’s the first Carrollton officer to die in the line of duty.

RELATED: Carrollton police officer killed in the line of duty remembered at candlelight vigil

"The last week has been extremely difficult for our organization," said Kevin McCoy, the assistant chief of police for the City of Carrollton.

Nothem’s visitation is set to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonebriar Funeral Home in Frisco.

His funeral service will be Thursday afternoon at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.