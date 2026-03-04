Community holds vigil for victims of 6th Street mass shooting in Austin

The Brief UT senior Savitha Shan was killed in the Sixth Street mass shooting on Sunday along with two others. Multiple UT students were wounded; some have been released, others remain in serious condition. The gunman was shot by police; his motive is under investigation, and an update is set for Thursday.



The Austin community came together Wednesday evening to hold a vigil for those lost in the mass shooting on 6th Street Sunday night.

The Longhorn student body lost one of their own Sunday, and the numerous wounded included more UT students as well.

An update from Austin police is expected Thursday, as the gunman's personal life and affiliations are under a microscope.

Austin shooting vigil

The Eyes of Texas played at the base of the University of Texas Tower Wednesday evening, reflecting the heavy hearts at the home of the Longhorns.

Classmates and faculty honored UT senior Savitha Shan, who was killed on a carefree college night out.

Shan died along with Ryder Harrington, a 19-year-old with ties to Texas Tech University, and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.

More than a dozen were injured, including multiple UT students. Some have been released from the hospital, and others are still in very serious condition.

Friends and family in mourning

Brody Oothoudt is now raising money for the family of Jorge Pederson. The two trained together at an MMA gym in Minnesota.

Pederson recently moved to Austin, and was out last weekend making new friends while still staying in touch with his longtime ones.

"He sent me a video on the way to the bar actually," Oothoudt said. "Riding in a self-driving vehicle, and he thought it was pretty cool."

What's next:

Wednesday, the Travis County district attorney said his office will be taking no action against the three officers who opened fire on Diagne, and would never seek charges. These reviews are protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Now, the body-worn camera footage of the officers will be released Thursday at a noon press conference.

The gunman

Austin officers shot and killed the gunman — 53-year-old Ndiage Diange — a Senegalese native who became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2013.

Diange was not on the radar of police nor the FBI prior to Sunday's attack, which is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

A photo from the scene shows Diagne wearing a hoodie that reads "property of Allah."

Law enforcement later found the gunman was also wearing a T-shirt with an Iranian flag design underneath.

Investigators are still working to determine if the mass shooting was inspired by last weekend's strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Previous accusations

New court documents from Bexar County reveal Diagne's ex-wife accused him of "cruel treatment" in a 2022 divorce filing. The court gave sole custody to the ex-wife and supervised visits to Diagne after he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing.

In a handwritten response to the court, Diagne said he "totally disagreed and quite frankly felt insulted by the many false statements in the filing."

At the bottom of the letter, Diagne provided his address in Pflugerville. Federal agents searched the same address Sunday afternoon and brought out what appeared to be boxes of evidence. Another address associated with Diagne in southeast Austin was raided by the FBI. Video from that apartment complex shows Diagne leaving before the mass shooting.