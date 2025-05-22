Community High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus

article

The Brief A student at Community High School in Nevada allegedly brought a gun to school on Thursday. The student was arrested, and no one was hurt.



A student was taken into custody at Community High School in southeastern Collin County after allegedly bringing a gun on campus.

What we know:

Community ISD confirmed it happened on Thursday afternoon.

A student had a firearm on campus, but did not fire any shots. That student was apprehended by officers, the district said.

Other students were briefly held in place while police searched for other weapons. They did not find anything.

No one was hurt.

What we don't know:

The school district did not say whether the suspect is facing charges.

No details about the suspect’s identity or age were released.