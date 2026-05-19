Community demands justice for Dallas woman found dead in freezer
DALLAS - Members of the Oak Cliff community are calling for help in solving the murder of a woman whose body was found in the freezer of a vacant home.
Mariah Murray's Murder
The backstory:
The body of 27-year-old Mariah Murray was found on May 10 inside a house in the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue.
Police are still working to determine the circumstances of her death. No suspect information or motive has been released.
What they're saying:
Police, city, and community leaders gathered on Tuesday to call for justice.
While the house where Murray’s body was found is vacant, neighbors said they often see people going in and out at all hours of the day and night. The house butts up to the Illinois Avenue DART Station.
Murray’s family and friends believe with that amount of traffic, someone likely saw something and someone likely knows something.
"I want to be very clear to the person that did this and those that know, please speak up. To the person who did this, we will not tolerate violent crime in District 4," said Dallas Councilman Maxie Johnson.
"The biggest piece for us to know and this family to know is that we stand behind them. We will not stop in pursuing this suspect or these particular suspects," added Assistant Chief Catrina Shead with the Dallas Police Department.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Det. C. Fehrenbach at 214-671-3671.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and a community news conference held on Tuesday morning.