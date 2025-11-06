Suspect charged in October house fire in The Colony

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with an Oct. 20 house fire in The Colony that damaged nearby home. Jeovany Pineda was charged with second-degree arson. Fire officials said there was no evidence that explosives were used, but the flammable liquid used to start the fire produced rapid fire conditions that could be interpreted as an explosion.



A person suspected of intentionally setting fire to a home in The Colony last month has been arrested, officials said.

What we know:

Jeovany Pineda, from The Colony, was charged with second-degree arson on Oct. 28, according to The Colony Fire Department.

The backstory:

The Colony Fire Department responded to a structure fire and possible explosion just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 20 at a home on Freeman Drive. Firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived to find the one-story brick home engulfed in flames. Houses on both sides and behind the home were also on fire.

Firefighters called for a third alarm response, bringing help from multiple departments.

Fire officials said investigators found no indication that explosives were involved in the fire, but the flammable liquids used to set the fire produced "rapid fire conditions that could easily be interpreted as an explosion."

The fire department said no one was inside the home at the time. The fire spread and damaged nearby homes.