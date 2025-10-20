Home leveled by explosion in The Colony, fire damages nearby houses

The Brief A home explosion and fire happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in The Colony, spreading flames to multiple nearby houses. Firefighters upgraded to a three-alarm response, bringing in help from multiple departments to battle the blaze. No injuries have been reported, and the Denton County Arson Task Force is currently investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.



Just before 1 a.m. Monday, a home in The Colony exploded and erupted in flames. It happened in the 4600 block of Freeman Dr.

The Colony House Explosion

What we know:

Firefighters arrived to find the one-story brick home engulfed in flames. Houses on both sides and behind the home were also on fire.

Firefighters called for a third alarm response, bringing help from multiple departments. The house that exploded was leveled.

As of 7 a.m., one of the nearby homes caught fire. Firefighters were working to put out the fire in the roof and chimney.

As of last check, no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The Denton County Arson Task Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and fire.

This is a developing story.