Home leveled by explosion in The Colony, fire damages nearby houses
THE COLONY, Texas - Just before 1 a.m. Monday, a home in The Colony exploded and erupted in flames. It happened in the 4600 block of Freeman Dr.
The Colony House Explosion
What we know:
Firefighters arrived to find the one-story brick home engulfed in flames. Houses on both sides and behind the home were also on fire.
Firefighters called for a third alarm response, bringing help from multiple departments. The house that exploded was leveled.
As of 7 a.m., one of the nearby homes caught fire. Firefighters were working to put out the fire in the roof and chimney.
As of last check, no injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
The Denton County Arson Task Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion and fire.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from The Colony Fire Department and FOX 4 News crew on the scene.