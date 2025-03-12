Collin County serial 'predatory stalker' sentenced to 15 years

article

The Brief Collin County DA Greg Willis called Tyler Wakefield a "predatory stalker" who had a pattern of escalating violence towards women. Police started searching for him after a July 2022 attempted sexual assault in Plano where he stole a woman's cellphone so she couldn't call 911. He was linked to other sexual assault and stalking incidents in McKinney, Anna, and Allen. He confessed after police caught him closing in on a woman at an apartment complex in Allen.



A Collin County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a series of stalking incidents and attacks on women.

District Attorney Greg Willis called 27-year-old Tyler Wakefield a "predatory stalker."

He pleaded guilty to a robbery charge. But during his sentencing this week, a judge heard testimony about his escalating violence towards women.

Plano woman assaulted and robbed

The backstory:

In July of 2022, prosecutors said Wakefield forced a woman into an apartment stairwell as she arrived at the complex to visit a friend.

He smacked her buttocks and tried to pull her pants down, but he couldn’t because she was wearing a back brace due to a recent back surgery, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Wakefield ended up fleeing. But first, he stole the woman’s phone so she couldn’t call 911.

Prosecutors said his arrogance proved to be his downfall.

The victim saw Wakefield return in a black SUV to toss her cellphone out the window. By that point, her friend had come outside and was able to snap a picture of Wakefield’s license plate.

McKinney, Allen, Anna women assaulted and stalked

The backstory:

After the July 2022 assault, Plano police began checking local crime records and conducting surveillance on Wakefield.

The arrest warrant affidavit states they found two cases out of McKinney – one from 2013 and one from a few days after the Plano incident – where Wakefield was suspected of "smacking" random women on the buttocks.

Detectives located Wakefield’s black SUV at his mother’s home in Anna. They were watching as he drove off and began following a female jogger in Anna.

The affidavit states Wakefield trailed the lone female until she appeared to realize he was following her. He then drove away.

Police finally intervened on another occasion when they saw Wakefield close in on a woman near an apartment complex in Allen.

He was taken into custody for questioning and ultimately confessed, prosecutors said.

Featured article

Tyler Wakefield sentenced to 15 years

What we know:

Judge Kim Laseter heard testimony about all of the Collin County incidents involving women, as well as an additional aggravated assault case where Wakefield was accused of ramming a woman’s car while her child was inside. He allegedly chased her until the police intervened.

Wakefield faced a punishment of between two and 20 years for the robbery charge.

The judge gave him 15 years.

What they're saying:

"Wakefield was a serial predator who stalked, attacked, and terrorized women in their own communities. Thanks to a courageous victim and outstanding police work, he was stopped before he could do even more harm. No woman should have to live in fear of being hunted like prey. This sentence ensures he won’t be able to target another victim for a long time," DA Willis said following the sentencing.