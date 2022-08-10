Collin County school districts focus on security for first day of school

School districts are trying to reassure parents that their children will be safe as they head back to class.

Students in 45 North Texas school districts, including most in Collin County, will have their first day of school on Wednesday.

"Overall, it's been pretty smooth. We got school supplies before it ended last year so that was easy. Went school shopping two weeks ago to beat the rush. That was easy. Waking up this morning was not easy. Outside of that, it's good," said Erika Tomlin, a Plano parent.

This year, the Plano Independent School District released a video for parents. In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, Plano and all other Texas districts are making school safety and security is a more prominent topic.

Plano ISD administrators said they’ve enhanced on-campus security cameras and will conduct more frequent safety audits, security inspections, random K-9 police dog sweeps and drills.

The superintendent said teachers also have been engaged in safety training over the past few days and students will be trained on campus safety protocols on the first day.

Fort Worth ISD implements new security measures ahead of new school year

Allen ISD, which is also starting Wednesday, sent parents a detailed letter outlining the many safety measures already in place, as well as some refinements for the upcoming year.

Other school districts starting Wednesday include Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville, HEB, Lake Worth and Corsicana ISDs.

Here's the first day of school for every district in North Texas